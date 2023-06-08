June 8, 2023: Chrysalis Gallery, OSPI artists, "you were always home"
Who's on TA(P)? Denny Carman, D.J. Graves, Annaka Hansen, Rose Honey, Kristen Morley
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- D.J. Graves and Denny Carman of Spokane's Chrysalis Gallery. They talk about what the gallery has achieved over the past six months plus forthcoming events. Chrysalis is participating in the Second Saturday event this weekend (June 10).
- West Valley High School sophomore Annaka Hansen, who won the Professional Educators Standards Board Award for her painting "The Beauty of Birds and Light" at this year's High School Art Show hosted by the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. SPR's Doug Nadvornick also spoke with Annaka's art teacher, Rose Honey.
- Portland-based visual artist Kristen Morley, whose new exhibition, "you were always home," opened at the Terrain Gallery last week. The exhibition, which deals with themes of body dysmorphia and pandemic isolation, runs at the gallery until July 1.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.