June 22, 2023: On Track's stained glass, changes at Spokane Arts & Disney's "Aladdin"
Outgoing Spokane Arts Executive Director Melissa Huggins in the SPR lobby
Actor Marcus M. Martin, who plays the Genie in Disney's "Aladdin," which comes to Spokane June 27–July 2, 2023
Who's on TA(P)? Erin Bangle, Melissa Huggins and Marcus M. Martin
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Erin Bangle, a teacher at On Track Academy in Spokane. She co-founded the school's stained glass studio ten years ago and has helped both the program and its students flourish. Erin and her daughter have a private glass art business called Erin & Emma's Side Hustle.
- The outgoing executive director of Spokane Arts, Melissa Huggins. After seven years in the role, she's leaving to join Whipsmart. She recaps some of Spokane Arts' accomplishments during her tenure and assesses the state of the local arts scene.
- Actor Marcus M. Martin, who plays the Genie in the nationally touring production of Disney's Aladdin. The musical comes to town on June 27 as part of the Best of Broadway series. It runs at the First Interstate Center for the Arts until July 2.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.