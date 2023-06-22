© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Thursday Arts (P)review

June 22, 2023: On Track's stained glass, changes at Spokane Arts & Disney's "Aladdin"

By E.J. Iannelli
Published June 22, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT
Stained glass panel of Riverfront Park
1 of 11  — OTA_Riverfront.png
Stained glass panel of Riverfront Park made by students in On Track Academy's advanced art class
On Track Academy / Erin Bangle
A student from On Track Academy's stained glass program
2 of 11  — For EJ/20221017_103343.jpg
A student from On Track Academy's stained glass program solders a piece of glass art
On Track Academy / Erin Bangle
A stained glass panel made by students in On Track Academy's advanced art class
3 of 11  — For EJ/SGMM7.jpg
A stained glass panel made by students in On Track Academy's advanced art class
On Track Academy / Erin Bangle
Erin Bangle
4 of 11  — Erin Bangle
Teacher Erin Bangle (R) instructs a student during one of On Track Academy's stained glass classes
On Track Academy / Erin Bangle
A stained glass panel made by students in On Track Academy's advanced art class
5 of 11  — For EJ/SGMM6.jpg
A stained glass panel made by students in On Track Academy's advanced art class
On Track Academy / Erin Bangle
A student in On Track Academy's advanced art class works on a stained glass panel
6 of 11  — For EJ/SGMM3.jpg
A student in On Track Academy's advanced art class works on a stained glass panel
On Track Academy / Erin Bangle
The installation of a stained glass panel made by On Track Academy students
7 of 11  — For EJ/facebook_1680817851078_7049861036048999049.jpg
The installation of a stained glass panel made by On Track Academy students
On Track Academy / Erin Bangle
A stained glass panel made by students in On Track Academy's advanced art class
8 of 11  — For EJ/facebook_1680818101430_7049862086104188438.jpg
A stained glass panel made by students in On Track Academy's advanced art class
On Track Academy / Erin Bangle
Students in On Track Academy's advanced art class work on stained glass panels
9 of 11  — For EJ/facebook_1680817952403_7049861461037902969.jpg
Students in On Track Academy's advanced art class work on stained glass panels
On Track Academy / Erin Bangle
Melissa Huggins
10 of 11  — Melissa Huggins
Outgoing Spokane Arts Executive Director Melissa Huggins in the SPR lobby
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Marcus M. Martin
11 of 11  — Marcus M. Martin
Actor Marcus M. Martin, who plays the Genie in Disney's "Aladdin," which comes to Spokane June 27–July 2, 2023

Who's on TA(P)? Erin Bangle, Melissa Huggins and Marcus M. Martin

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:

  • Erin Bangle, a teacher at On Track Academy in Spokane. She co-founded the school's stained glass studio ten years ago and has helped both the program and its students flourish. Erin and her daughter have a private glass art business called Erin & Emma's Side Hustle.
  • The outgoing executive director of Spokane Arts, Melissa Huggins. After seven years in the role, she's leaving to join Whipsmart. She recaps some of Spokane Arts' accomplishments during her tenure and assesses the state of the local arts scene.
  • Actor Marcus M. Martin, who plays the Genie in the nationally touring production of Disney's Aladdin. The musical comes to town on June 27 as part of the Best of Broadway series. It runs at the First Interstate Center for the Arts until July 2.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

Thursday Arts (P)review Arts & CultureEventsVisual ArtMusical TheaterBest of BroadwaySpokane Arts
E.J. Iannelli
