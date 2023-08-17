Aug. 17, 2023: Cowboy Says Wow!, Shakespeare in the Parks, "Damn Yankees"

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:



Coeur d'Alene mixed-media artist Tanden Launder. Cowboy Says Wow! , an exhibition of his work, runs at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture until August 25.

, an exhibition of his work, runs at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture until August 25. Kevin Asselin, executive artistic director of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. Their outdoor productions of Measure for Measure and The Three Musketeers are at Lakeview Park in Sandpoint, Idaho on Saturday, August 19 and Liberty Lake’s Pavillion Park on Sunday, August 20, respectively.

and are at Lakeview Park in Sandpoint, Idaho on Saturday, August 19 and Liberty Lake’s Pavillion Park on Sunday, August 20, respectively. Paul Thompson, Michael Todd and Olivia Warner of the new production of Damn Yankees at the Regional Theatre of the Palouse. The show opens tonight (Aug. 17) and runs until August 27 at RToP Theatre in Pullman.

