© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thursday Arts (P)review

Aug. 17, 2023: Cowboy Says Wow!, Shakespeare in the Parks, "Damn Yankees"

By E.J. Iannelli
Published August 17, 2023 at 12:07 PM PDT
Coeur d'Alene mixed-media artist Tanden Launder working on "Chief"
1 of 9  — Tanden Launder
Coeur d'Alene mixed-media artist Tanden Launder working on "Chief"
Scott Sturges / Tanden Launder
"Yellowstone National Park — Buffalo" (2022); Tanden Launder, mixed media on custom made sign with resin and flush frame
2 of 9  — Yellowstone National Park — Buffalo (Launder)
"Yellowstone National Park — Buffalo" (2022); Tanden Launder, mixed media on custom made sign with resin and flush frame
Tanden Launder
"Holy Smokes, Batman" (2017); Tanden Launder; spray paint, sign paint, collage on canvas with resin
3 of 9  — Holy Smokes, Batman (Launder)
"Holy Smokes, Batman" (2017); Tanden Launder; spray paint, sign paint, collage on canvas with resin
Scott Sturges
Avery Johnson as D'Artagnan in Montana Shakespeare in the Parks' production of The Three Musketeers
4 of 9  —  Avery Johnson
Avery Johnson as D'Artagnan in Montana Shakespeare in the Parks' production of The Three Musketeers
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks
Emily Michelle Walton in Montana Shakespeare in the Parks' production of Three Musketeers
5 of 9  — Emily Michelle Walton
Emily Michelle Walton in Montana Shakespeare in the Parks' production of Three Musketeers
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks
Sam Cheeseman in Montana Shakespeare in the Parks' production of Measure for Measure
6 of 9  — Sam Cheeseman
Sam Cheeseman in Montana Shakespeare in the Parks' production of Measure for Measure
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks
Promotional photo from Regional Theatre of the Palouse's production of Damn Yankees. Henry O'Connole, New York, NY; Chidobe Ugwu, Pullman, WA; Gavin Hamilton, Pullman, WA; Marcus Collick, Baltimore, MA; Brandon McGovern, Albion, WA; Ryan Wong, Los Angeles, CA; Mike McCully, Pullman, WA; Kellen Green, Palm Desert, CA (L–R)
7 of 9  — RToP Damn Yankees
Promotional photo from Regional Theatre of the Palouse's production of Damn Yankees. Henry O'Connole, New York, NY; Chidobe Ugwu, Pullman, WA; Gavin Hamilton, Pullman, WA; Marcus Collick, Baltimore, MA; Brandon McGovern, Albion, WA; Ryan Wong, Los Angeles, CA; Mike McCully, Pullman, WA; Kellen Green, Palm Desert, CA (L–R)
Regional Theatre of the Palouse
Promotional photo from the Regional Theatre of the Palouse's production of Damn Yankees. Olivia Warner (Oklahoma City, OK; playing Lola) and Kellen Green (Palm Desert, CA; playing Joe Hardy) (L–R).
8 of 9  — RToP Damn Yankees 2
Promotional photo from the Regional Theatre of the Palouse's production of Damn Yankees. Olivia Warner (Oklahoma City, OK; playing Lola) and Kellen Green (Palm Desert, CA; playing Joe Hardy) (L–R).
Regional Theatre of the Palouse
Promotional photo from Regional Theatre of the Palouse's production of Damn Yankees. Paul Thompson (Orlando, FL; playing Joe Boyd) and Kellen Green (Palm Desert, CA; playing Joe Hardy) (L–R).
9 of 9  — RToP Damn Yankees 3
Promotional photo from Regional Theatre of the Palouse's production of Damn Yankees. Paul Thompson (Orlando, FL; playing Joe Boyd) and Kellen Green (Palm Desert, CA; playing Joe Hardy) (L–R).
Regional Theatre of the Palouse

Artist Tanden Launder, MTSiP's Kevin Asselin, Regional Theatre of the Palouse

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:

  • Coeur d'Alene mixed-media artist Tanden Launder. Cowboy Says Wow!, an exhibition of his work, runs at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture until August 25.
  • Kevin Asselin, executive artistic director of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. Their outdoor productions of Measure for Measure and The Three Musketeers are at Lakeview Park in Sandpoint, Idaho on Saturday, August 19 and Liberty Lake’s Pavillion Park on Sunday, August 20, respectively.
  • Paul Thompson, Michael Todd and Olivia Warner of the new production of Damn Yankees at the Regional Theatre of the Palouse. The show opens tonight (Aug. 17) and runs until August 27 at RToP Theatre in Pullman.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

Tags
Thursday Arts (P)review Arts & CultureTheaterMontana Shakespeare in the ParksMusical TheaterEventsShakespeareNorthwest Museum of Arts and CultureVisual Art
E.J. Iannelli
See stories by E.J. Iannelli