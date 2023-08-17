Aug. 17, 2023: Cowboy Says Wow!, Shakespeare in the Parks, "Damn Yankees"
Coeur d'Alene mixed-media artist Tanden Launder working on "Chief"
2 of 9 — Yellowstone National Park — Buffalo (Launder)
"Yellowstone National Park — Buffalo" (2022); Tanden Launder, mixed media on custom made sign with resin and flush frame
3 of 9 — Holy Smokes, Batman (Launder)
"Holy Smokes, Batman" (2017); Tanden Launder; spray paint, sign paint, collage on canvas with resin
4 of 9 — Avery Johnson
Avery Johnson as D'Artagnan in Montana Shakespeare in the Parks' production of The Three Musketeers
5 of 9 — Emily Michelle Walton
Emily Michelle Walton in Montana Shakespeare in the Parks' production of Three Musketeers
6 of 9 — Sam Cheeseman
Sam Cheeseman in Montana Shakespeare in the Parks' production of Measure for Measure
7 of 9 — RToP Damn Yankees
Promotional photo from Regional Theatre of the Palouse's production of Damn Yankees. Henry O'Connole, New York, NY; Chidobe Ugwu, Pullman, WA; Gavin Hamilton, Pullman, WA; Marcus Collick, Baltimore, MA; Brandon McGovern, Albion, WA; Ryan Wong, Los Angeles, CA; Mike McCully, Pullman, WA; Kellen Green, Palm Desert, CA (L–R)
8 of 9 — RToP Damn Yankees 2
Promotional photo from the Regional Theatre of the Palouse's production of Damn Yankees. Olivia Warner (Oklahoma City, OK; playing Lola) and Kellen Green (Palm Desert, CA; playing Joe Hardy) (L–R).
9 of 9 — RToP Damn Yankees 3
Promotional photo from Regional Theatre of the Palouse's production of Damn Yankees. Paul Thompson (Orlando, FL; playing Joe Boyd) and Kellen Green (Palm Desert, CA; playing Joe Hardy) (L–R).
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Coeur d'Alene mixed-media artist Tanden Launder. Cowboy Says Wow!, an exhibition of his work, runs at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture until August 25.
- Kevin Asselin, executive artistic director of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. Their outdoor productions of Measure for Measure and The Three Musketeers are at Lakeview Park in Sandpoint, Idaho on Saturday, August 19 and Liberty Lake’s Pavillion Park on Sunday, August 20, respectively.
- Paul Thompson, Michael Todd and Olivia Warner of the new production of Damn Yankees at the Regional Theatre of the Palouse. The show opens tonight (Aug. 17) and runs until August 27 at RToP Theatre in Pullman.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.