Sep. 21, 2023: Arc of Spokane, African Children's Choir, Shades of Motherhood
Pianist Jim-Isaac Chua
Pianist Jim-Isaac Chua during the recording of Scarlatti's Sonata in G-major, K 455
The African Children's Choir on their 2023 US tour
Sarah Wanyana / African Children's Choir
Stephaine Courtney, founder of The Shades of Motherhood, in the SPR lobby
Savanna Rothe / Spokane Public Radio
Pianist Jim-Isaac Chua, choir manager Tina Sipp and SAGA grantee Stephaine Courtney
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Pianist and former Richland, WA resident Jim-Isaac Chua. He's holding a benefit concert for The Arc of Spokane at The Bing Crosby Theater tomorrow (Fri., Sept. 22) with a program of pieces by Chopin, Liszt, Beethoven and Rameau.
- Tina Sipp, choir manager for the African Children’s Choir. The choir is currently in Spokane for a series of concerts at various churches between September 20 and 29. Their 2023 tour includes 50+ stops across the country.
- Stephaine Courtney, founder of The Shades of Motherhood Network, a Black-focused empowerment group centered around birthing people and their stories. With Spokane Arts Grant Award (SAGA) support, her group will be developing an in-person and online art gallery with art from a collective of Black and BIPOC artists.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.