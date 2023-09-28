Sep. 28, 2023: Minecraft at the MAC, "Unexpected Weather Events," EWU's risograph residency
The MAC's Rob Worstell & Kayla Tackett, author Erin Pringle, EWU's Ginelle Hustrulid & Jaymin Kuhn
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Rob Worstell, the newly appointed director of education at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture (MAC), and Kayla Tackett, the museum's exhibitions and collections director. They talk about the "immersive," 6,000-square-foot interactive Minecraft exhibition that just opened. It runs until the end of 2023.
- Spokane-based writer Erin Pringle, who has just published a new collection of stories, Unexpected Weather Events. The book release party is this Sunday (Oct. 1) at Shadle Park Library. SPR's Karin Emry interviews.
- Ginelle Hustrulid and Jamin Kuhn of the Eastern Washington University Department of Design. Their project, the Risograph Print Residency of Spokane, just won Spokane Arts Grant Award (SAGA) funding.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.