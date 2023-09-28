© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Thursday Arts (P)review

Sep. 28, 2023: Minecraft at the MAC, "Unexpected Weather Events," EWU's risograph residency

By E.J. Iannelli
Published September 28, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT
"Torrid Eye," Ginelle Hustrulid; risograph print
"Torrid Eye," Ginelle Hustrulid
"Torrid Eye," Ginelle Hustrulid; risograph print
Ginelle Hustrulid / Eastern Washington University
The Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture built in Minecraft
MAC in Minecraft
The Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture built in Minecraft
Athaylia Begay / Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
Creeper from Minecraft: The Exhibition, running at the MAC until Dec. 31, 2023
Minecraft: The Exhibition creeper
Creeper from Minecraft: The Exhibition, running at the MAC until Dec. 31, 2023
Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
Zombie pigman and glowstone in the Nether, from Minecraft: The Exhibition, running at the MAC until Dec. 31, 2023
Minecraft: The Exhibition pigman
Zombie pigman and glowstone in the Nether, from Minecraft: The Exhibition, running at the MAC until Dec. 31, 2023
Museum of Pop Culture, Seattle
Wolf and Zombie from Minecraft: The Exhibition, at the MAC until December 31, 2023
Minecraft: The Exhibition, wolf and zombie
Wolf and Zombie from Minecraft: The Exhibition, at the MAC until December 31, 2023
Museum of Pop Culture, Seattle
Event image for author Erin Pringle and the launch of her new story collection Unexpected Weather Events
Erin Pringle book launch 2023
Event image for author Erin Pringle and the launch of her new story collection Unexpected Weather Events
Spokane Public Library
Risograph print from EWU's Risograph Print Residency of Spokane
Risograph rabbit
Risograph print from EWU's Risograph Print Residency of Spokane
Jamin Kuhn / Eastern Washington University
Jamin Kuhn and Ginelle Hustrulid (L–R) of the Eastern Washington University Department of Design in the SPR lobby
Jamin Kuhn, Ginelle Hustrulid
Jamin Kuhn and Ginelle Hustrulid (L–R) of the Eastern Washington University Department of Design in the SPR lobby
Savanna Rothe / Spokane Public Radio

The MAC's Rob Worstell & Kayla Tackett, author Erin Pringle, EWU's Ginelle Hustrulid & Jaymin Kuhn

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

Thursday Arts (P)review Arts & CultureNorthwest Museum of Arts & CultureLiteratureSpokane Public LibraryEastern Washington UniversityPrintmaking
E.J. Iannelli
See stories by E.J. Iannelli