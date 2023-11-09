© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Thursday Arts (P)review

Nov. 9, 2023: Chris Tamayo, Paul Lindholdt, Laura Curry

By E.J. Iannelli
Published November 9, 2023 at 12:06 PM PST
Les Mis actor, author of Interrogating Travel plus Idaho Commission on the Arts' new ED

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

