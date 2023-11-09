Nov. 9, 2023: Chris Tamayo, Paul Lindholdt, Laura Curry
Les Mis actor, author of Interrogating Travel plus Idaho Commission on the Arts' new ED
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Actor Chris Tamayo, a Central Valley High School grad and Spokane Valley Summer Theatre alum. He’s now appearing in the nationally touring production of Les Misérables that comes to Spokane from Nov. 14–19 as part of the Best of Broadway series. It runs at the First Interstate Center for the Arts from November 14 to 19.
- Author and Eastern Washington University professor Paul Lindholdt. His new book, Interrogating Travel: Guidance from a reluctant tourist, is a mix of memoir and personal essay that considers the impacts of tourism on communities and the climate.
- Laura Curry, the new executive director of the Idaho Commission on the Arts. She was appointed in August and has been getting her bearings in the months since. She talks about her priorities and the idea of "Idahoness."
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.