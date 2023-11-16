© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Thursday Arts (P)review

Nov. 16, 2023: Alexandra Teague, Roy Gullane, Akiva Talmi

By E.J. Iannelli
Published November 16, 2023 at 12:01 PM PST
Author of Spinning Tea Cups, Tannahill Weavers founder and Nutcracker! producer

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

