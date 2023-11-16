Nov. 16, 2023: Alexandra Teague, Roy Gullane, Akiva Talmi

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:



Idaho-based writer Alexandra Teague, whose new book is titled Spinning Tea Cups: A mythical American memoir .

. Roy Gullane, founding member of Scotland's Tannahill Weavers. The renowned long-running traditional Celtic band plays at Opportunity Presbyterian Church (202 N Pines) in Spokane Valley on Sunday, November 19.

Akiva Talmi, executive producer of Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet. The ambitious production, which emphasizes a theme of peace, comes to the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Tuesday, November 21 and showcases the talent of top artists from around the world.

