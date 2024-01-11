Jan. 11, 2024: "Wild & Distant Seas," Spokane Jewish Film Fest, SAGA souk
Tara Karr Roberts
Tara Karr Roberts, Idaho-based author of Wild and Distant Seas
Wild and Distant Seas, the debut novel from author Tara Karr Roberts
The film Remembering Gene Wilder (2022; dir. Ron Frank) is showing at the Spokane Jewish Film Festival 2024
My Neighbor Adolf (2022; dir. Leon Prudovsky), showing at the Spokane Jewish Film Festival 2024
Letter to a Pig (2022; dir. Tal Kantor), showing at the Spokane Jewish Film Festival 2024
Deborah Majewski, founder of Baharat Dance Company
Deborah A. Majewski
Author Tara Karr Roberts, SJFF director Neal Schindler, Baharat founder Deb Majewski
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Idaho-based author Tara Karr Roberts. Her newly published debut novel, Wild and Distant Seas, is a multi-generational exploration of a minor character in Moby-Dick. She has readings at the Spokane Valley Barnes & Noble on January 13 and the 1912 Center in Moscow, Idaho on January 17.
- Neal Schindler, director of the Spokane Jewish Film Festival. He talks about this year's 20th anniversary festival, which runs Jan. 27–28 and Feb. 3–4 at the Montvale Event Center and Gonzaga University's Jepson Center. SJFF 2024 also has a full complement of online films.
- Deborah Majewski, founder of the Baharat Dance Company. She recently won Spokane Arts Grant Award (SAGA) funding to host an Arabian market (souk) in Spokane. The souk will have a large arts and cultural component.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.