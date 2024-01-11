© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Thursday Arts (P)review

Jan. 11, 2024: "Wild & Distant Seas," Spokane Jewish Film Fest, SAGA souk

By E.J. Iannelli
Published January 11, 2024 at 12:01 PM PST
Still from Where Is Anne Frank (2021; dir. Ari Folman), showing at the Spokane Jewish Film Festival 2024
Still from Where Is Anne Frank (2021; dir. Ari Folman), showing at the Spokane Jewish Film Festival 2024
Tara Karr Roberts, Idaho-based author of Wild and Distant Seas
Tara Karr Roberts, Idaho-based author of Wild and Distant Seas
Melissa Hartley
Cover of Wild and Distant Seas, the debut novel from author Tara Karr Roberts
Cover of Wild and Distant Seas, the debut novel from author Tara Karr Roberts
Gene Wilder and Zero Mostel in The Producers (1967; dir. Mel Brooks). The film Remembering Gene Wilder (2022; dir. Ron Frank) is showing at the Spokane Jewish Film Festival 2024
Gene Wilder and Zero Mostel in The Producers (1967; dir. Mel Brooks). The film Remembering Gene Wilder (2022; dir. Ron Frank) is showing at the Spokane Jewish Film Festival 2024
Still with Udo Kier in My Neighbor Adolf (2022; dir. Leon Prudovsky), showing at the Spokane Jewish Film Festival 2024
Still with Udo Kier in My Neighbor Adolf (2022; dir. Leon Prudovsky), showing at the Spokane Jewish Film Festival 2024
Luis Cano
Still from Letter to a Pig (2022; dir. Tal Kantor), showing at the Spokane Jewish Film Festival 2024
Still from Letter to a Pig (2022; dir. Tal Kantor), showing at the Spokane Jewish Film Festival 2024
Deborah Majewski, founder of Baharat Dance Company
Deborah Majewski, founder of Baharat Dance Company
Deborah A. Majewski

Author Tara Karr Roberts, SJFF director Neal Schindler, Baharat founder Deb Majewski

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

Thursday Arts (P)review Arts & CultureFilm FestivalSpokane Arts Grant AwardLiteratureGonzaga UniversityMiddle EastMoscow
E.J. Iannelli
