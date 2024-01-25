Jan. 25, 2024: Debbie Horton, remembering Spokane poet Dick Bresgal

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:



Debbie Horton, the only woman to have ever played lead guitar for Johnny Cash. She comes to Spokane as part of "Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience,” which is at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on January 30.

Anne Marie Burk, Rose Hodges and Pava Young. They reminisce about the life and work of the Spokane poet Francis Richard Bresgal, aka Slatsz, who passed away on January 9, 2024 at the age of 92.

