Thursday Arts (P)review

Feb. 22, 2024: Cheney High School Band, poet Mery Smith

By E.J. Iannelli
Published February 22, 2024 at 12:01 PM PST
1 of 2  — Alyssa Brown, Renee San Pedro
Alyssa Brown of the Cheney High School Band and Renée San Pedro of the CHS Blackhawk Band Parent Booster group
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
2 of 2  — Mery Smith
Poet Mery Smith, Spokane Poet Laureate 2024–2026
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio

Spokane's Poet Laureate plus Alyssa Brown and Renée San Pedro of the Cheney HS band and boosters

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following guests:

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

E.J. Iannelli
