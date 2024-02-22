Feb. 22, 2024: Cheney High School Band, poet Mery Smith
1 of 2 — Alyssa Brown, Renee San Pedro
Alyssa Brown of the Cheney High School Band and Renée San Pedro of the CHS Blackhawk Band Parent Booster group
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
2 of 2 — Mery Smith
Poet Mery Smith, Spokane Poet Laureate 2024–2026
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Spokane's Poet Laureate plus Alyssa Brown and Renée San Pedro of the Cheney HS band and boosters
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following guests:
- Alyssa Brown, junior drum major for the Cheney High School Band, and Renée San Pedro, vice president of the CHS Blackhawk Band Parent Booster group. They talk about An Evening of Golden Notes, a March 9 fundraiser that will help send the CHS Marching Band and Color Guard to Indianapolis in November for the Bands of America National Marching Band Championships.
- Mery Smith, Spokane's newest Poet Laureate. She outlines some of the initiatives she’d like to implement and speaks to her philosophy about poetry being more accessible. This interview complements her readings this week for Poetry Moment.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.