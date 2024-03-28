Mar. 28, 2024: "My Fair Lady," Vytal Movement, Methow Arts
1 of 5 — Sami Murphy, Michael Hegarty, Ashley Agrusa, My Fair Lady
Sami Murphy, Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle and Ashley Agrusa in the national tour of My Fair Lady
Jeremy Daniel / First Interstate Center for the Performing Arts
2 of 5 — Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle, My Fair Lady
Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle (center) and the company of the national tour of My Fair Lady
Jeremy Daniel / First Interstate Center for the Performing Arts
3 of 5 — Lexie Powell
Lexie Powell, artistic director of Vytal Movement Dance, demonstrates the choreography of In Parallel
Vytal Movement Dance
4 of 5 — Anna Gyure
Anna Gyure of Vytal Movement Dance demonstrates the choreography of In Parallel
Vytal Movement Dance
5 of 5 — Sarah Jo Lightner
Sarah Jo Lightner, executive director at Methow Arts
Roxanne Best / Methow Arts
Actor Michael Hegarty; dancers Lexie Powell & Anna Gyure; Methow's Sarah Jo Lightner
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following guests:
- Michael Hegarty, who plays Alfred P. Doolittle in the nationally touring production of My Fair Lady. The musical, directed by Bartlett Sher, comes to the First Interstate Center for the Performing Arts for an Apr. 2–7 run as part of the Best of Broadway series.
- Lexie Powell and Anna Gyure of Vytal Movement Dance. The studio's upcoming event, titled “In Parallel,” will showcase a variety of works by three local choreographers plus Bellingham Repertory (Apr. 5, 6) and University of Idaho Dance (Apr. 12, 13).
- Methow Arts’ new executive director, Sarah Jo Lightner. Sarah is a silversmith and restauranteur who has previous experience with Methow Recycles, The Confluence: Art in Twisp, Winthrop Music Association and the Twisp Chamber of Commerce. She talks about her near- and long-term plans.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.