Seattle officials aim to prevent human trafficking ahead of the World Cup

Organizers and local governments expect an estimated 750,000 people to come to Seattle for the World Cup. And big sports events can create opportunities for human traffickers . Seattle officials have been preparing for about a year to prevent human trafficking during the tournament. As part of that, they are training employees who may be in a position to notice such cases.

"Many of us are just not aware or don't have the muscle memory to identify it. That's why the training is important," said Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho. "Whether you're a frontline worker, working at the gates of an airport, or you might be a teller or a barista… the reality is that this could be happening right before your eyes."

Cho, a longtime advocate of such training, said up to 98% of his airport and maritime staff are trained to recognize and prevent trafficking. But ahead of the World Cup, many of his staff are being re-trained specifically to spot trafficking during large events.

Signs at the airport and ship terminals have been updated to include eight different languages, which helps those being trafficked understand their rights and get support in their language, Cho said.

At a recent event outlining officials' collective push to prevent trafficking, Deputy Chief Andre Sayles said the Seattle Police Department has been preparing for the FIFA events for over a year, coordinating with local, state and federal officials.

"While I cannot speak on the details… I can say we are ready," Sayles said.

More than 75 businesses across Western Washington — from fishing outfits to restaurants — are also taking steps to prevent trafficking, according to Kirsten Foot, CEO of the Seattle-based organization Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking.

The goal is for employers to train their staff to be eyes and ears so there's a quick and effective response when needed, Foot said at the event. Cho, the port commissioner, agreed.

"If you do not have the training to understand or know exactly what the indicators or the red flags are you'll never be able to flag it for the authorities," Cho said.

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