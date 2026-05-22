Your guide to the 2026 World Cup in Seattle

The World Cup is coming to Seattle. You're going to hear about it a lot over the next couple months, so buckle in.

The tournament will be hosted by 16 cities across three countries in North America — including Seattle.

This is among the biggest sporting event Seattle has hosted; an estimated 750,000 people are expected to visit over the six-week tournament. But in many ways it is a regional event.

The World Cup has pushed Washington's municipal bodies to new creative heights; the Seattle Chamber of Commerce created a graphic novel . There's a lot of seafood hype. There are local pro-soccer stars lauding the region. There is also an official song by a Seattle-based DJ.

To help you figure out what to do during this summer's tournament, we have compiled this guide to the World Cup, from the big soccer events in Seattle to festivities around the region.

And stay tuned! We will be adding to this guide in the coming weeks.

Pacific Northwest schedule

The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup runs from June 11 to July 6. Seattle is scheduled to host six matches and Vancouver, B.C., will host seven.

Seattle Matches

Group Stage Belgium Egypt

Group Stage United States Australia

Group Stage Bosnia and Herzegovina Qatar

Group Stage Egypt Iran

Round of 32 TBD TBD

Round of 16 TBD TBD

Vancouver, B.C. Matches

Group Stage Australia Turkey

Group Stage Canada Qatar

Group Stage New Zealand Egypt

Group Stage Switzerland Canada

Group Stage New Zealand Belgium

Round of 32 TBD TBD

Round of 16 TBD TBD

Team home bases

Renton will be home base for the Belgian soccer team during the World Cup games. The Royal Belgian Football Association will train at the Seattle Sounder's facility there during the tournament.

Belgium plays in Seattle's 1st match of the World Cup on June 15 against Egypt. That country will be based in Spokane for the tournament. Both teams also have games in Vancouver, B.C.

The Jordan team will be based in Portland.

Transportation and traffic

In Seattle

The Seattle Department of Transportation will watch the transportation system and make real-time changes, such as adjusting traffic signals. People can find more information on X @SDOTtraffic, and they can view SDOT's travelers' map on seattle.gov/Travelers.

Walkable areas

The Pioneer Square neighborhood near the stadium will become a walkable fan zone during the six match days. The city has more information about changes during those days.

Sound Transit

Sound Transit plans to run additional service this summer, with the Link light rail running more frequently on game days, as well as special Sounder game trains.

People going to the games at the renamed Seattle Stadium during the tournament can find more information at Sound Transit's website .

ORCA now has a tap-to-pay option, which allows riders to use any contactless debit or credit card to pay their fare. The agency also has a new overnight ST Express bus service from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to downtown Seattle.

Freddy Monares / KNKX / KNKX Sound Transit's 2 Line departs the Bellevue South Station to cross Lake Washington on March 26, 2026. Sound Transit opened the 2 Line in late March in anticipation of World Cup crowds.

Construction pause

SDOT will pause construction in some areas from June 8 to July 6. This means fewer work zones on streets and sidewalks and more space for transit and people.

Notably, the Revive I-5 construction will pause and all lanes will be open on the Ship Canal Bridge, according to a Washington State Ferries service plan. The work will then resume through the end of 2026. Find real-time travel information from WSDOT.

More ferries

There will be more boats on standby, additional staffing, faster response to service issues during the World Cup, according to a service plan from the Washington State Department of Transportation. The department will prioritize its busiest routes in central Puget Sound, including the routes from Seattle to Bainbridge Island and Bremerton, and the route from Edmonds to Kingston.

How to enjoy a slice of the World Cup

FIFA sells tickets to the games in phases. The final ticket sales phase started April 1, with many tickets priced higher than in earlier sales windows. But there are still plenty of ways to participate.

Fan celebrations hosted by the Seattle World Cup Committee

Starts June 11

Pacific Place, Waterfront Park, Seattle Center and Victory Hall.

Free

Kick-off Celebration and Parade with the Puyallup Tribe

June 12

A parade from Tacoma's Eastside to the Puyallup Tribe of Indian's headquarters followed by traditional opening ceremonies and a fireworks display.

Free

Kickin' It Federal Way

June 19-21

Live watch parties in theater, outdoor stage with live music, games + activities for families, soccer tournaments, food vendors

Free

Renton Ready to Play

June 18

Set in their brand new park, this live watch party has family-friendly activities and games, as well as an all-ages beverage garden.

Free

Watch parties

There will be official watch parties at the Seattle Fan Celebrations along the "Unity Loop," which includes Seattle Center, Waterfront Park, Pacific Place, and Victory Hall in SODO.

Many bars are hosting watch parties around the region. Reuse Seattle has tips for hosting zero-waste watch parties. The City of Seattle has guidelines and requirements for people who want to host their own World Cup events.

Bremerton Fan Zone Juneteenth celebration

10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

🎟️ Free

Other cultural events

Even without a major international sporting event, Washington summers buzz with events celebrating art, food, music, and the area's natural beauty. Take a timeout from soccer with one of these events, many of which are free.

Self-guided mural walk from Belltown to the Chinatown-International District in Seattle

Ongoing

🎟️ Free

Meeker Days Festival in Puyallup

June 12 - 14

🎟️ Free

Indigenous People Festival at Seattle Center Festál

June 13

🎟️ Free

Marysville Strawberry Festival

June 14-21

🎟️ Free, with various prices for participating

Discover Pass Free Parking Day on Juneteenth

June 19

🚗 Parking is free at Washington state parks, no Discover Pass needed

Edmonds Arts Festival

June 19-21

🎟️ Free, with paid tickets for certain events

Blues & Brews Festival in Stevenson

June 19-20

🎟️ $20 - $35

Fremont Solstice Parade & Fair

June 20

🎟️ Free

Olympic Airshow in Olympia

June 20-21

🎟️ $22 - $7

Lacey Pride Night Market

June 26

🎟️ Free

The Taste NW Food Festival in Puyallup

June 26-28

🎟️ Free

Greenwood Car Show in Seattle

June 27

🎟️Free, donations accepted

Tacoma Highland Games in Graham

June 27

🎟️ $17 - 20

Bremerton Bridge Blast

June 27-29

🎟️ Free

Seattle Pride Parade

June 28

🎟️ Free

Seafair 4th of July in Seattle

July 4

🎟️ Free, with paid reserved seating available

Resources

There is an app that takes you on a tour of the city and offers chances to win prizes.

There is also a SeattleFWC26 Community Event Calendar.

KNKX and NPR coverage

The World Cup stretches far beyond the soccer stadiums. From crowds to events, it's going to have a big impact on our region and cities across North America.

As part of our local news coverage, KNKX will be reporting on this major international event in our backyard. A member of the NPR Network, KNKX will also bring you updates from NPR and other member stations around the country.

Tune in to KNKX at 88.5 FM or online for more soccer stories. See the latest at KNKX.org/worldcup.

Copyright 2026 KNKX Public Radio