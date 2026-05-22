Your guide to the 2026 World Cup in Seattle
The World Cup is coming to Seattle. You're going to hear about it a lot over the next couple months, so buckle in.
The tournament will be hosted by 16 cities across three countries in North America — including Seattle.
This is among the biggest sporting event Seattle has hosted; an estimated 750,000 people are expected to visit over the six-week tournament. But in many ways it is a regional event.
The World Cup has pushed Washington's municipal bodies to new creative heights; the Seattle Chamber of Commerce created a graphic novel. There's a lot of seafood hype. There are local pro-soccer stars lauding the region. There is also an official song by a Seattle-based DJ.
To help you figure out what to do during this summer's tournament, we have compiled this guide to the World Cup, from the big soccer events in Seattle to festivities around the region.
And stay tuned! We will be adding to this guide in the coming weeks.
Pacific Northwest schedule
The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup runs from June 11 to July 6. Seattle is scheduled to host six matches and Vancouver, B.C., will host seven.
Seattle Matches
- Group Stage Belgium Egypt
- Group Stage United States Australia
- Group Stage Bosnia and Herzegovina Qatar
- Group Stage Egypt Iran
- Round of 32 TBD TBD
- Round of 16 TBD TBD
Vancouver, B.C. Matches
- Group Stage Australia Turkey
- Group Stage Canada Qatar
- Group Stage New Zealand Egypt
- Group Stage Switzerland Canada
- Group Stage New Zealand Belgium
- Round of 32 TBD TBD
- Round of 16 TBD TBD
Team home bases
Renton will be home base for the Belgian soccer team during the World Cup games. The Royal Belgian Football Association will train at the Seattle Sounder's facility there during the tournament.
Belgium plays in Seattle's 1st match of the World Cup on June 15 against Egypt. That country will be based in Spokane for the tournament. Both teams also have games in Vancouver, B.C.
The Jordan team will be based in Portland.
Transportation and traffic
In Seattle
The Seattle Department of Transportation will watch the transportation system and make real-time changes, such as adjusting traffic signals. People can find more information on X @SDOTtraffic, and they can view SDOT's travelers' map on seattle.gov/Travelers.
Walkable areas
The Pioneer Square neighborhood near the stadium will become a walkable fan zone during the six match days. The city has more information about changes during those days.
Sound Transit
Sound Transit plans to run additional service this summer, with the Link light rail running more frequently on game days, as well as special Sounder game trains.
People going to the games at the renamed Seattle Stadium during the tournament can find more information at Sound Transit's website.
ORCA now has a tap-to-pay option, which allows riders to use any contactless debit or credit card to pay their fare. The agency also has a new overnight ST Express bus service from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to downtown Seattle.
Construction pause
SDOT will pause construction in some areas from June 8 to July 6. This means fewer work zones on streets and sidewalks and more space for transit and people.
Notably, the Revive I-5 construction will pause and all lanes will be open on the Ship Canal Bridge, according to a Washington State Ferries service plan. The work will then resume through the end of 2026. Find real-time travel information from WSDOT.
More ferries
There will be more boats on standby, additional staffing, faster response to service issues during the World Cup, according to a service plan from the Washington State Department of Transportation. The department will prioritize its busiest routes in central Puget Sound, including the routes from Seattle to Bainbridge Island and Bremerton, and the route from Edmonds to Kingston.
How to enjoy a slice of the World Cup
FIFA sells tickets to the games in phases. The final ticket sales phase started April 1, with many tickets priced higher than in earlier sales windows. But there are still plenty of ways to participate.
Fan celebrations hosted by the Seattle World Cup Committee
Starts June 11
Pacific Place, Waterfront Park, Seattle Center and Victory Hall.
Free
Kick-off Celebration and Parade with the Puyallup Tribe
June 12
A parade from Tacoma's Eastside to the Puyallup Tribe of Indian's headquarters followed by traditional opening ceremonies and a fireworks display.
Free
Kickin' It Federal Way
June 19-21
Live watch parties in theater, outdoor stage with live music, games + activities for families, soccer tournaments, food vendors
Free
Renton Ready to Play
June 18
Set in their brand new park, this live watch party has family-friendly activities and games, as well as an all-ages beverage garden.
Free
Watch parties
There will be official watch parties at the Seattle Fan Celebrations along the "Unity Loop," which includes Seattle Center, Waterfront Park, Pacific Place, and Victory Hall in SODO.
Many bars are hosting watch parties around the region. Reuse Seattle has tips for hosting zero-waste watch parties. The City of Seattle has guidelines and requirements for people who want to host their own World Cup events.
Bremerton Fan Zone Juneteenth celebration
10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
🎟️ Free
Other cultural events
Even without a major international sporting event, Washington summers buzz with events celebrating art, food, music, and the area's natural beauty. Take a timeout from soccer with one of these events, many of which are free.
Self-guided mural walk from Belltown to the Chinatown-International District in Seattle
Ongoing
🎟️ Free
Meeker Days Festival in Puyallup
June 12 - 14
🎟️ Free
Indigenous People Festival at Seattle Center Festál
June 13
🎟️ Free
Marysville Strawberry Festival
June 14-21
🎟️ Free, with various prices for participating
Discover Pass Free Parking Day on Juneteenth
June 19
🚗 Parking is free at Washington state parks, no Discover Pass needed
Edmonds Arts Festival
June 19-21
🎟️ Free, with paid tickets for certain events
Blues & Brews Festival in Stevenson
June 19-20
🎟️ $20 - $35
Fremont Solstice Parade & Fair
June 20
🎟️ Free
Olympic Airshow in Olympia
June 20-21
🎟️ $22 - $7
Lacey Pride Night Market
June 26
🎟️ Free
The Taste NW Food Festival in Puyallup
June 26-28
🎟️ Free
Greenwood Car Show in Seattle
June 27
🎟️Free, donations accepted
Tacoma Highland Games in Graham
June 27
🎟️ $17 - 20
Bremerton Bridge Blast
June 27-29
🎟️ Free
Seattle Pride Parade
June 28
🎟️ Free
Seafair 4th of July in Seattle
July 4
🎟️ Free, with paid reserved seating available
Resources
There is an app that takes you on a tour of the city and offers chances to win prizes.
There is also a SeattleFWC26 Community Event Calendar.
KNKX and NPR coverage
The World Cup stretches far beyond the soccer stadiums. From crowds to events, it's going to have a big impact on our region and cities across North America.
As part of our local news coverage, KNKX will be reporting on this major international event in our backyard. A member of the NPR Network, KNKX will also bring you updates from NPR and other member stations around the country.
Tune in to KNKX at 88.5 FM or online for more soccer stories. See the latest at KNKX.org/worldcup.
Copyright 2026 KNKX Public Radio