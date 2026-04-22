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SPR Media Partner: Spokane Bike Everywhere Month 2026

Spokane Public Radio
Published April 22, 2026 at 12:38 PM PDT

May is Bike Everywhere Month, and Spokane Public Radio is proud to once again be a media partner, highlighting bike commuting to work, school, and everywhere! Join Spokane Bicycle Club all month long for bike-friendly events!

Join us on Wednesday, May 13th from 7 – 9 AM at Spokane Public Radio, 1229 N Monroe St, for our energizer station! SPR Staff and hosts will be hanging out in front of the station to provide snacks, drinks, and friendly conversation to bike riders.

Learn more on the Spokane Bicycle Club website.
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Events Upcoming SPR EventsSPR Media PartnershipBike Everywhere Month