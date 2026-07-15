August 2026 Primary Election Coverage

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Plus, permanent Daylight Saving Time takes a big step toward becoming reality and Washington Democrats begin defense of "millionaire's tax."
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Plus, Idaho voters will decide whether to make abortion legal again in the Gem State and Washington's governor wants high school seniors to be required to fill out a college financial aid form before picking up their diplomas.
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Michael Cathcart touts his leadership skills as he campaigns for Spokane County auditor.
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Plus, the B and O Fire destroys homes in Okanogan County. A federal judge orders WA health inspectors be let into the Northwest ICE Processing Center. Bacterial outbreaks haven't slowed demand for raw milk in ID. Many fewer sockeye salmon return to Upper Columbia River. SPS begins updating sports fields in newest phase of Together Spokane projects. And a special announcement and a peek behind the curtain in the SPR Newsroom.
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We talk with Spokane County auditor candidates Dale Whitaker, Callie Gee and Michael Cathcart.
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Plus, no relief in sight for NW in latest drought forecast. Growing list of hurdles is putting many NW pear growers in debt or out of business. Spokane Prosecuting Attorney's Office pursues grant for domestic violence risk assessment tool, staff funding. Trans Affirm crowd-sources information on inclusive restrooms in Idaho as criminal ban partially takes effect. And north ID residents, businesses can apply for disaster funds as they recover from December's windstorms.
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Plus, immigration judges in WA begin "mega hearings" to reduce case backlog. DOJ threatens WA election officials with criminal prosecution if noncitizens vote. WA GOP senators ask governor for special session to address gas prices. Spokane Conservation District asks County Commissioners to increase landowners' yearly fee. And central, eastern WA continue to face red flag warnings.
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Natalie Poulson lost her job as a Spokane public school teacher after she defied a mask mandate. Now, she's looking to serve Spokane in the state House in Olympia.
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SPR News Today: DeLeon argues for more balance, regional control in WA tax code in fight for Spokane House seatPlus, red flag warnings in central, eastern WA. PDC data shows Bingle with massive fundraising lead for D6, while Jasmin and Kohlmeier have similar contributions despite Jasmin's establishment backing. WA Human Rights Commissioner resigns over antisemitism allegations. Waikiki Springs to close for wetland restoration. And public comment opens on USFS logging plan for Blue Mountains.
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Pam Kohlmeier is a leader of the group Prosperity Eastern Washington, which is raising awareness about the struggles of rural hospitals. It raised money for a billboard campaign in rural communities.
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Luc Jasmin III has played a political behind-the-scenes role for years. Now he's running for elected office.
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Donovan DeLeon is one of three Democrats — and four candidates — seeking to replace longtime legislator Timm Ormsby.