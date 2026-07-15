August 2026 Primary Election Coverage

Plus, no relief in sight for NW in latest drought forecast. Growing list of hurdles is putting many NW pear growers in debt or out of business. Spokane Prosecuting Attorney's Office pursues grant for domestic violence risk assessment tool, staff funding. Trans Affirm crowd-sources information on inclusive restrooms in Idaho as criminal ban partially takes effect. And north ID residents, businesses can apply for disaster funds as they recover from December's windstorms.

Listen • 10:17