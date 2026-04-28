SPR listeners and members are invited to Coffee and Conversation with SPR's President and GM, John M. Decker!

Saturday, May 9th, we'll be at the Sandpoint Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters Cafe and Roastery from 10:00 AM – Noon and the

Coeur d’Alene Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters Cafe from 2:00 – 4:00 PM

Every SPR listener brings such valuable perspectives, and we want to hear what’s on your mind — what you love, what you’d like to see more of, or just how you’re listening these days. Feedback is a gift, and especially so over a free cup of coffee!

John will be joined by other members of the SPR team. We’re all looking forward to connecting—listening to your ideas, answering questions, and simply getting to know you better.