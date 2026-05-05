Job Opening: Part-time Production Assistant

Production Assistant (Part-Time)



Spokane Public Radio is seeking a Production Assistant to support our studio production needs across local programming, promotions, and live music.

This entry-level role is ideal for someone with strong technical skills, creative curiosity, and a passion for public media. You’ll work closely with our Operations Manager and collaborate across departments to produce high-quality audio that informs, connects, and reflects our community.

Key Responsibilities



Record and edit Movies 101

Produce and edit in-house promotional audio

Assist with setup, recording, and editing of live music performances

Provide basic technical direction during studio sessions and live pledge

Support production needs across departments

Required Qualifications

Experience with audio production and mixing boards

Proficiency in audio editing

Ability to provide technical support in a studio setting

Strong organization and attention to detail

Willingness to learn SPR systems and workflows

Preferred Qualifications



Familiarity with public radio, podcasting, or audio storytelling

Interest in public media and local arts/music

Connections to the local music community are a plus

About the Role



We’re looking for someone adaptable and collaborative—someone who takes pride in great sound and is excited to help build SPR’s growing arts and music presence. This role plays a part in bringing new voices, performances, and stories to our region.

Salary: $18.00-$22.00 per hour depending on experience.

To Apply: Send resume, cover letter, and references to: sprjobs@kpbx.org