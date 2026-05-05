Job Opening: Part-time Production Assistant
Production Assistant (Part-Time)
Spokane Public Radio is seeking a Production Assistant to support our studio production needs across local programming, promotions, and live music.
This entry-level role is ideal for someone with strong technical skills, creative curiosity, and a passion for public media. You’ll work closely with our Operations Manager and collaborate across departments to produce high-quality audio that informs, connects, and reflects our community.
Key Responsibilities
- Record and edit Movies 101
- Produce and edit in-house promotional audio
- Assist with setup, recording, and editing of live music performances
- Provide basic technical direction during studio sessions and live pledge
- Support production needs across departments
Required Qualifications
- Experience with audio production and mixing boards
- Proficiency in audio editing
- Ability to provide technical support in a studio setting
- Strong organization and attention to detail
- Willingness to learn SPR systems and workflows
Preferred Qualifications
- Familiarity with public radio, podcasting, or audio storytelling
- Interest in public media and local arts/music
- Connections to the local music community are a plus
About the Role
We’re looking for someone adaptable and collaborative—someone who takes pride in great sound and is excited to help build SPR’s growing arts and music presence. This role plays a part in bringing new voices, performances, and stories to our region.
Salary: $18.00-$22.00 per hour depending on experience.
To Apply: Send resume, cover letter, and references to: sprjobs@kpbx.org