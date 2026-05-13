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Events

Meet Us at the Market 2026

Spokane Public Radio
Published May 13, 2026 at 10:28 AM PDT

Spokane Public Radio staff and volunteers will be out at several Farmers' Markets throughout our region this summer. We hope to meet you at the market!

This June through September stop by our market booths and chat with SPR staff, volunteers, and on-air folks. We'll have Spokane Public Radio fans, window clings, stickers, and more available.

We are scheduled to be at the following markets in 2026:

June -

Tuesday, June 9th - 3-7 pm
Fairwood Farmers Market

319 W Hastings Rd

Spokane, WA 99218

Please check back as we add more markets to our summer 2026 schedule.

We hope to see you on our Meet Us at the Market tour!
Tags
Events Upcoming SPR EventsFarmers MarketsSPR Events