SPR Booth at Art on the Green

Spokane Public Radio will be in Coeur d'Alene for the 58th Annual Art on the Green festival. Listeners can stop by Spokane Public Radio's booth all three days of the festival and pick up stickers, fans, the SPR Guide, and talk with some of your favorite hosts and SPR staff!

Held on the grounds of North Idaho College, Art on the Green has been a highlight of the summer in Coeur d’Alene for over 55 years.

Artists, musicians and performers will come together July 31st and August 1st and 2nd for three days of free entertainment on 2 stages, handcrafted works of art for purchase, a Beer Garden, Food Court, an outdoor Juried Art Show and a Children’s Art Garden for children of all ages to enjoy.

Learn more about Art on the Green here.

Spokane Public Radio is a Media Partner for Art on the Green.