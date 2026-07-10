SPR Media Partnership: Rock the Block
Join Spokane Public Radio at Rock the Block on Saturday, July 18th from 1 to 9 p.m. in West Central!
Rock the Block will feature:
- Two live music stages
- Local artists & makers
- Vintage clothing & creative vendors
- Live art & gallery experiences
- Local food vendors
- Beer & wine garden
- Family-friendly art activities
We're also excited that Spokane Public Radio will be joining the festival with our first-ever SPR Record Sale Pop-Up Shop! Be sure to stop by, check out a variety of vinyl, CDs, and more. Find a few treasures to add to your collection and say hello to the SPR crew!
Event Details:
Saturday, July 18
1:00 PM to 9:00 PM
1427 W. Dean Avenue | West Central Spokane FREE Admission