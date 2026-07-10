SPR Media Partnership: Rock the Block

Join Spokane Public Radio at Rock the Block on Saturday, July 18th from 1 to 9 p.m. in West Central!

Rock the Block will feature:



Two live music stages

Local artists & makers

Vintage clothing & creative vendors

Live art & gallery experiences

Local food vendors

Beer & wine garden

Family-friendly art activities

We're also excited that Spokane Public Radio will be joining the festival with our first-ever SPR Record Sale Pop-Up Shop! Be sure to stop by, check out a variety of vinyl, CDs, and more. Find a few treasures to add to your collection and say hello to the SPR crew!



Event Details:

Saturday, July 18

1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

1427 W. Dean Avenue | West Central Spokane FREE Admission