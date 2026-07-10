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Events

SPR Media Partnership: Rock the Block

Spokane Public Radio
Published July 10, 2026 at 11:13 AM PDT

Join Spokane Public Radio at Rock the Block on Saturday, July 18th from 1 to 9 p.m. in West Central!

Rock the Block will feature:

  • Two live music stages
  •  Local artists & makers
  • Vintage clothing & creative vendors
  • Live art & gallery experiences
  • Local food vendors
  • Beer & wine garden
  • Family-friendly art activities

We're also excited that Spokane Public Radio will be joining the festival with our first-ever SPR Record Sale Pop-Up Shop! Be sure to stop by, check out a variety of vinyl, CDs, and more. Find a few treasures to add to your collection and say hello to the SPR crew!
 
Event Details:
Saturday, July 18
1:00 PM to 9:00 PM
1427 W. Dean Avenue | West Central Spokane FREE Admission
Tags
Events Upcoming SPR EventsSPR Media Partnership