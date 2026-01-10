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33 Artists Market Summer Market at Manito Park

33 Artists Market Summer Market at Manito Park

33 Artists Market Summer Market at Manito Park

Join us for a vibrant day celebrating creativity at our Summer Market! Discover incredible artwork from 100 talented artists ranging from emerging voices to established creators.

Enjoy a variety of delicious food and beverage trucks, live music throughout the day, and a welcoming community atmosphere in one of Spokane’s most beautiful parks. Bring the whole family and explore our Children’s Creative Space featuring fun, hands-on art activities for kids.

Spend the day shopping one-of-a-kind handmade work including painting, ceramics, jewelry, photography, textiles, glass art, mixed media, and more while supporting independent artists and small businesses. Whether you are an art collector, looking for a unique gift, or simply wanting to enjoy a summer day outdoors, there is something for everyone to experience.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Manito Park, the 33 Artists Market Summer Market is the perfect opportunity to connect with local creatives, discover new artwork, and celebrate Spokane’s vibrant arts community.

10 AM – 6 PM
Free Admission

Come soak up the art, community, and summer vibes at beautiful Manito Park — we can’t wait to see you there!

Manito Park, Duncan lawns, 2112 S. Tekoa St., Spokane, WA
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

33 Artists Market
803-603-5179
33artistsmarket@gmail.com
https://www.33artistsmarket.com/

Artist Group Info

Irene Kelly
33artistsmarket@gmail.com
https://www.33artistsmarket.com/
Manito Park, Duncan lawns, 2112 S. Tekoa St., Spokane, WA
4 W 21st Ave
Spokane, Washington 99203
15094568038
tfm@thefriendsofmanito.org
http://tfm@thefriendsofmanito.org