50 Hour Film Fest

Join us for the 50 Hour Slam Film Fest on Saturday, June 20 at the Garland Theatre. We'll be screening the judges' top 15 films plus a secret 16th film; handing out those coveted awards for things like Best Cinematography, Best Sound, The Septi, and more; plus all audience members will vote on the Hip Clip Award, the award the audience (you) gets to give away. There may also be an awesome post-event party, but you'll have to be there to be invited. Tickets are $10 ahead of time, and $15 at the door. You don't want to miss this fun, community-focused event. What kind of film can be made in 50 hours? The only way to answer that is to check it out.

Tickets can be bought on the Garland Theatre event page or directly at the ticket link. More information about the Slam and the Top 15 films can be found on the 50 Hour Slam website.