Artist Talk by Benjamin Heiken at D2 Gallery
Artist Talk by Benjamin Heiken at D2 Gallery
Please join us on Friday, May 29th, at 6:00, for an Artist Talk by Benjamin Heiken at D2 Gallery. Spokane-based artist Heiken will discuss the work in his exhibit “A Rattletrap Sailboat” and take questions from the crowd. Heiken’s abstract work is complex, messy, intuitive and thought provoking, and this will be a rare opportunity to hear and meet an artist who typically exhibits his work with galleries in New York, London and Los Angeles.
D2 Gallery and Studio
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
D2 Gallery and Studio
5093096754
michael@d2gallerystudio.com
Artist Group Info
Benjamin Heiken
benjaminheiken@gmail.com
D2 Gallery and Studio
310 W. First Ave.Spokane, Washington 99203
5093096754
michael@d2gallerystudio.com