Please join us on Friday, May 29th, at 6:00, for an Artist Talk by Benjamin Heiken at D2 Gallery. Spokane-based artist Heiken will discuss the work in his exhibit “A Rattletrap Sailboat” and take questions from the crowd. Heiken’s abstract work is complex, messy, intuitive and thought provoking, and this will be a rare opportunity to hear and meet an artist who typically exhibits his work with galleries in New York, London and Los Angeles.