© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Artists of River Ridge Association of Fine Arts

Artists of River Ridge Association of Fine Arts

RRAFA members are showing art in the following locations during the month of June:
**** "33 Artists" at Manito Park on June 13th. About 12 of our artists have art in a large booth for this one-day event. Don't miss it!
* Joni Michels and Patty Driscoll, Indaba Coffee Roasters, 518 W Riverside, Spokane, throughout month of June.
* Nancy Huck, Garland Sandwich Shoppe, 3903 N Madison Spokane, throughout month of June

Various, details in description
free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

River Ridge Association of Fine Arts
509-325-0471
riverridgearts@gmail.com
https://www.rrafaofspokane.com/

Artist Group Info

various
Various, details in description
various, details in description
Spokane, Washington 99201
5097101966
razzlebari@comcast.net
www.rrafaofspokane.com/