Artists of River Ridge Association of Fine Arts

RRAFA members are showing art in the following locations during the month of June:

**** "33 Artists" at Manito Park on June 13th. About 12 of our artists have art in a large booth for this one-day event. Don't miss it!

* Joni Michels and Patty Driscoll, Indaba Coffee Roasters, 518 W Riverside, Spokane, throughout month of June.

* Nancy Huck, Garland Sandwich Shoppe, 3903 N Madison Spokane, throughout month of June