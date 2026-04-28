Artists of River Ridge Association of Fine Arts
Artists of River Ridge Association of Fine Arts
RRAFA members are showing art in the following locations during the month of June:
**** "33 Artists" at Manito Park on June 13th. About 12 of our artists have art in a large booth for this one-day event. Don't miss it!
* Joni Michels and Patty Driscoll, Indaba Coffee Roasters, 518 W Riverside, Spokane, throughout month of June.
* Nancy Huck, Garland Sandwich Shoppe, 3903 N Madison Spokane, throughout month of June
Various, details in description
free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
River Ridge Association of Fine Arts
509-325-0471
riverridgearts@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
various
Various, details in description
various, details in descriptionSpokane, Washington 99201
5097101966
razzlebari@comcast.net