Celebrate Audiobook Month with Wishing Tree Books!

To celebrate Audiobook Month, Wishing Tree Books will be hosting an Audiobook Walk on Tuesday, June 2nd at 6:30PM. Join us for a tutorial on how to join Libro.fm, a relaxing stroll around the South Perry neighborhood while listening to an audiobook of your choosing, and finish at Pacific to Palouse Wine Bar with 10% glass pours! Please bring a smartphone and headphones, or another audiobook listening device. We hope to see you there!

- 6:30PM: Join us at Wishing Tree Books to browse the store, get set up with the Libro.fm app, and enter our Libro.fm credit giveaway!

- 7:00PM: Walk the South Perry neighborhood while listening to your audiobook. Giveaway winners will be announced!

- 7:30PM: Enjoy 10% off glass pours at Pacific to Palouse Wine Bar.