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Audiobook Walk

Audiobook Walk

Celebrate Audiobook Month with Wishing Tree Books!
To celebrate Audiobook Month, Wishing Tree Books will be hosting an Audiobook Walk on Tuesday, June 2nd at 6:30PM. Join us for a tutorial on how to join Libro.fm, a relaxing stroll around the South Perry neighborhood while listening to an audiobook of your choosing, and finish at Pacific to Palouse Wine Bar with 10% glass pours! Please bring a smartphone and headphones, or another audiobook listening device. We hope to see you there!

- 6:30PM: Join us at Wishing Tree Books to browse the store, get set up with the Libro.fm app, and enter our Libro.fm credit giveaway!
- 7:00PM: Walk the South Perry neighborhood while listening to your audiobook. Giveaway winners will be announced!
- 7:30PM: Enjoy 10% off glass pours at Pacific to Palouse Wine Bar.

Wishing Tree Books
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Wishing Tree Books, LLC
509-315-9875
books@wishingtreebookstore.com
https://wishingtreebookstore.com/
Wishing Tree Books
1410 E 11th Ave
Spokane, Washington 99202
509-217-1866
books@wishingtreebookstore.com
https://wishingtreebookstore.com/