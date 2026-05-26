Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission June 6-7th
Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission June 6-7th
From June 6-7th, Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive FREE general admission to select Spokane cultural attractions Saturday and Sunday. Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities, and help local economies thrive. Learn something new this month with a visit to a participating cultural institution, including:
Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
Bank Of America Museums on Us®
Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
2316 W 1st AveSpokane, Washington 99201
(509) 456-3931
visitorservices@northwestmuseum.org