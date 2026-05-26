© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission June 6-7th

Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission June 6-7th

From June 6-7th, Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive FREE general admission to select Spokane cultural attractions Saturday and Sunday. Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities, and help local economies thrive. Learn something new this month with a visit to a participating cultural institution, including:

Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bank Of America Museums on Us®
https://about.bankofamerica.com/en/making-an-impact/museums-on-us-partners
Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
2316 W 1st Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
(509) 456-3931
visitorservices@northwestmuseum.org
https://www.northwestmuseum.org/