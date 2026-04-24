Bank of America "Museums on Us" Offers Free Admission May 2nd
Bank of America "Museums on Us" Offers Free Admission May 2nd
From May 2-3, Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive FREE general admission to select Spokane cultural attractions Saturday and Sunday. Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities, and help local economies thrive. Learn something new this month with a visit to a participating cultural institution, including:
Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
2316 W 1st AveSpokane, Washington 99201
(509) 456-3931
visitorservices@northwestmuseum.org