Book Signing: "Anicurio Collection" by Keith Harrop

Immerse yourself into a beautiful world of artwork and tales. 50 full-page drawings, supporting illustrations and stories, all wrapped up in a Victiorian style publication, complete with imaginary ads, letters to the Editor, social tips, advise columns, and even the odd recipe. Stop on by to chat with artist and author Keith Harrop for his "Anicurio Collection" and pick up a signed copy!

This event is free and open to the public.