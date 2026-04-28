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Book Signing: "The Bloomsday Murder" by Lorraine Rayment

Book Signing: "The Bloomsday Murder" by Lorraine Rayment

It's Bloomsday Race Weekend and we've got a Bloomsday murder book for you to stop by and check out! Author Lorraine will be at Auntie's chatting and signing book copies of her book, The Bloomsday Murder, between 11am and 1pm on Saturday, May 2nd.

This event is free and open to the public.

Auntie's Bookstore
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026

Event Supported By

Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/