Book Signing: "The Shipyard Agent" by Beverly L. Hodgins

From the Pacific Northwest to the Gulf Coast and up the Eastern seaboard, during World War II women welders worked at a fever pitch in the nation's shipyards to assemble the behemoths that would safely carry their men to war.

Stop on by to chat with author Beverly L. Hodgins about her latest nonfiction book The Shipyard Agent: Augusta Clawson and the Women Welders of World War II. Pick up a signed copy while you're here!

Sunday, June 7th from 2PM to 5PM at Auntie's Bookstore

(402 W Main Ave)

This event is free and open to the public.