Book Signing with poet Dario Cvencek

Stop on by Auntie's to chat with poet Dario Cvencek about his poetry collections, PTSD Martini and Mirror Made of Words, and grab signed copies! PTSD Martini is a collection of poetry that explores the overarching themes of war, trauma, healing, gun violence, immigration, and identity. Mirror Made of Words is a collection of poetry that explores the overarching themes of self-reflection and self-discovery. Thursday, July 23rd from 3PM to 4PM at Auntie's Bookstore (402 W Main Ave). This event is free and open to the public.