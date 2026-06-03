Book Signing: "Wormhole to War" by James C. Glass

In the far reaches of space, Port Nexus serves as a vital hub connecting distant worlds. But trouble is brewing as the tyrannical Bishops of Kratola plot to seize control of the strategic port.

Stop on by Auntie's to chat with author James C. Glass about his latest book, Wormhole to War, and get a signed copy! James won the Golden Pen Award for Writers of the Future in 1991 for Georgi.

Saturday, June 20th from 12PM to 3PM at Auntie's Bookstore

(402 W Main Ave)

This event is free and open to the public.