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Books, Brunch and Bubbly

Books, Brunch and Bubbly

An intimate brunch with the author, Spokane native, K.A. Gilmore, featuring conversation, around the book, and an opportunity to discuss the stories that inspired the series. Re-decorated French Cuisine, Beignets, Mimosas and more.

Tickets Required.

K.A. Gilmore is the pen name of Karen Loomis

Ten / 6
$95-$105
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

No Moss Brands
6025499508
karen@nomossbrands.com
https://www.nomossbrands.com/

Artist Group Info

K.A. Gilmore
karen@nobodytoldmeiamblack.com
https://www.nobodytoldmeiamblack.com
Ten / 6
1705 N. Government Way, Suite 101
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815
(208) 626-6106
ten6cda@gmail.com
www.ten6cda.com