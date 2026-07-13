Books, Brunch and Bubbly
Books, Brunch and Bubbly
An intimate brunch with the author, Spokane native, K.A. Gilmore, featuring conversation, around the book, and an opportunity to discuss the stories that inspired the series. Re-decorated French Cuisine, Beignets, Mimosas and more.
Tickets Required.
K.A. Gilmore is the pen name of Karen Loomis
Ten / 6
$95-$105
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
No Moss Brands
6025499508
karen@nomossbrands.com
Artist Group Info
K.A. Gilmore
karen@nobodytoldmeiamblack.com
Ten / 6
1705 N. Government Way, Suite 101Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815
(208) 626-6106
ten6cda@gmail.com