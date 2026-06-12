Carl Richardson Artist Talk at D2 Gallery
Carl Richardson Artist Talk at D2 Gallery
Please join us on Wednesday, June 24th, at 6:00 PM, for an Artist Talk by Spokane artist and educator Carl Richardson in support of his exhibit “Cypher” at D2 Gallery. Carl will discuss the work in the show, his methods and motivations, and take questions from the audience. This will be an excellent opportunity to hear from, and talk to, an icon in the Spokane art world and educational community.
D2 Gallery and Studio
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
D2 Gallery and Studio
5093096754
michael@d2gallerystudio.com
Artist Group Info
Carl Richardson
Carl_richardson1966@yahoo.com
D2 Gallery and Studio
310 W. First Ave.Spokane, Washington 99203
5093096754
michael@d2gallerystudio.com