© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Carl Richardson Artist Talk at D2 Gallery

Carl Richardson Artist Talk at D2 Gallery

Please join us on Wednesday, June 24th, at 6:00 PM, for an Artist Talk by Spokane artist and educator Carl Richardson in support of his exhibit “Cypher” at D2 Gallery. Carl will discuss the work in the show, his methods and motivations, and take questions from the audience. This will be an excellent opportunity to hear from, and talk to, an icon in the Spokane art world and educational community.

D2 Gallery and Studio
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

D2 Gallery and Studio
5093096754
michael@d2gallerystudio.com
http://d2gallerystudio.com

Artist Group Info

Carl Richardson
Carl_richardson1966@yahoo.com
https://www.carllrichardson.com
D2 Gallery and Studio
310 W. First Ave.
Spokane, Washington 99203
5093096754
michael@d2gallerystudio.com
http://d2gallerystudio.com