Columbia Plateau Trail E-Bike Ride

Join us for a guided interpretive e-bike ride! Cohosted with U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service staff from Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, Washington State Parks staff will host this approximately 90-minute ride to explore the history and environment of the Columbia Plateau Trail. E-bikes are provided free (registration required) by Lime Bike. Open to adult riders only, must bring your own helmet. Meet at the CHENEY TRAILHEAD.

Trail is mostly flat, with both paved and gravel surfaces. Discover Pass must be displayed in vehicles parked at the trailhead: discoverpass.wa.gov (can be purchased with cash onsite).