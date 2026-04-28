"Drinkin' Up the Pacific Northwest" by Daniel Seddiqui
"Drinkin' Up the Pacific Northwest" by Daniel Seddiqui
Most people associate the PNW with its stunning natural environment, but the region is also renowned for its beverage scene. There's a lot of ground to cover--and beverages to sip! Come on down to Auntie's Bookstore on Saturday, May 30th at 7pm to check out Daniel Seddiqui's presentation for his new book, "Drinkin' Up the Pacific Northwest".
Auntie's Bookstore
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main AveSpokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com