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"Drinkin' Up the Pacific Northwest" by Daniel Seddiqui

"Drinkin' Up the Pacific Northwest" by Daniel Seddiqui

Most people associate the PNW with its stunning natural environment, but the region is also renowned for its beverage scene. There's a lot of ground to cover--and beverages to sip! Come on down to Auntie's Bookstore on Saturday, May 30th at 7pm to check out Daniel Seddiqui's presentation for his new book, "Drinkin' Up the Pacific Northwest".

Auntie's Bookstore
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/