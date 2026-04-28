Early Bird Book Release Party: “The Knight and the Moth” by Rachel Gillig at The Well-Read Moose

Start your morning with books, coffee, and a little dark fantasy magic! The Well-Read Moose is opening 3 hours early to celebrate the Indie Exclusive Paperback release of “The Knight and the Moth” by Rachel Gillig.

Stop by before work, grab your copy, and enjoy coffee and morning treats while you browse our special display of Rachel Gillig titles, themed bookmarks, stickers, and more.

Preorder The Knight and the Moth through The Well-Read Moose to receive exclusive swag with your copy. Quantities are limited, so we strongly recommend reserving yours ahead of time!

Release Day Fun:

• Everyone who picks up their book that morning will be entered to win hardcover editions of the Shepherd King series

• Snap a photo of your book with our Bartholomew standee, tag us on social, and you’ll be entered to win the standee at the end of the day

• Coffee & treats for attendees while supplies last

Whether you want to grab your book and head to work or linger and browse, we’d love to celebrate release day with you!

Preorder in-store or at wellreadmoose.com.

