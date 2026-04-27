Evening Book Club at The Well-Read Moose in CDA
Evening Book Club at The Well-Read Moose in CDA
Join us Thursday May 7 at 6:00 for The Well-Read Moose’s Evening Book Club. This month we’ll be discussing “The Quiet Librarian” by Allen Eskens.
This is a free event and no RSVP is necessary. All are welcome!
You can purchase the book in-store or at wellreadmoose.com
The Well-Read Moose
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Well-Read Moose
208-215-2265
liz@wellreadmoose.com
The Well-Read Moose
2048 N Main StCoeur d'Alene, Idaho 83814
208-215-2265
liz@wellreadmoose.com