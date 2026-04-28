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First Friday Opening Reception for CATHARSIS at Terrain Gallery

First Friday Opening Reception for CATHARSIS at Terrain Gallery

CATHARSIS is an interdisciplinary solo exhibition by Duncan Clark Menzies examining the journey from concealment to discovery through catharsis. This exhibition extends the central question of The Bedsheet Chronicles: “What do you cover?” Through landscapes and the cultural terrains around us, CATHARSIS explores how our environment shapes, conceals, or defines our worldview—consciously and unconsciously—through life experiences, religion, family, society, and the culture of our adolescence.

Featuring a variety of media, including conceptual lamps, collage, classical Americana landscapes, surveys of different decades, and photojournalism, the exhibition will also include an immersive installation and sheet covered canopy premiering a new documentary about The Bedsheet Chronicles, which was created in collaboration with videographer Jack Wade.
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ARTIST STATEMENT:

Duncan Clark Menzies is an interdisciplinary conceptual artist born in Snohomish and raised in Coeur d’Alene, where he currently resides. His work explores the intersections of spiritual, Celtic, communal, and queer identities through shared stories and spaces.

Menzies’ primary project, The Bed Sheet Chronicles, collects personal stories through community interviews in which he asks participants, “What do you cover?” Interviewees then provide him with a bedsheet. Using bedsheets, storytelling, performance, woodworking, projection, and lighting, the project examines themes of shame, upbringing, religion, politics, cultural heritage, and identity.

Terrain Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Terrain Programs
team@terrainspokane.com
https://www.terrainspokane.com/

Artist Group Info

team@terrainspokane.com
Terrain Programs
Terrain Gallery
628 N Monroe St
Spokane, Washington 99201
team@terrainspokane.com
https://www.terrainspokane.com/