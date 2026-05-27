First Friday: The Te of Trash. A solo exhibition by Dario Ré
First Friday: The Te of Trash. A solo exhibition by Dario Ré
First Friday at The Gallery Entropy (101 N Stevens) presents Objets Vibrant: The Te of Trash. A solo exhibition by Dario Ré that explores material animacy through found art and assemblage. Artist Reception June 5, 5-9pm with a musical performance by Dario's electronic duo project Mačka Moon at 7pm. Show runs through June 29.
Entropy Gallery
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05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Dario Ré
DarioRe555@gmail.com
Entropy Gallery
101 N Stevens StSpokane, Washington 99201
5039133124
entropyartgallery@gmail.com