© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Friday: The Te of Trash. A solo exhibition by Dario Ré

First Friday: The Te of Trash. A solo exhibition by Dario Ré

First Friday at The Gallery Entropy (101 N Stevens) presents Objets Vibrant: The Te of Trash. A solo exhibition by Dario Ré that explores material animacy through found art and assemblage. Artist Reception June 5, 5-9pm with a musical performance by Dario's electronic duo project Mačka Moon at 7pm. Show runs through June 29.

Entropy Gallery
0
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

Dario Ré
DarioRe555@gmail.com
https://dariore.com/
Entropy Gallery
101 N Stevens St
Spokane, Washington 99201
5039133124
entropyartgallery@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/entropygalleryspokane/