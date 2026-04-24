Gonzaga BFA Senior Exhibition: Beneath the Surface

Gonzaga University Art Department and Spokane Art School are proud to present "Beneath the Surface," our 2026 Senior Art Exhibition, a showcase of original work by graduating artists. Featuring a diverse range of media and perspectives, this exhibition highlights the creativity, research, and dedication students have cultivated throughout their studies. We invite you to celebrate this year’s graduating class at our First Friday reception on May 1st, 5pm to 8pm and closing reception on May 8th, 6pm to 8pm.