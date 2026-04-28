Good Karma
Good Karma
Why do things happen the way they do? How do we create the causes for a happy life? Venerable Thubten Chodron continues a series of teachings over Memorial Day weekend based on her book, "Good Karma: How to Create the Causes of Happiness and Avoid the Causes of Suffering", a commentary on “The Wheel of Sharp Weapons” by Indian sage Dharmarakshita. With practical advice and plenty of humor, Venerable Chodron brings this 9th century mind-training text to life. It teaches how to eliminate the causes of anxiety, fear, and depression, and to create the causes of joyful liberation for ourselves and others.
Sravasti Abbey
03:00 PM - 01:30 PM, every day through May 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
Sravasti Abbey
509-447-5549
office.sravasti@gmail.com
Sravasti Abbey
692 Country LaneNewport, Washington 99156
509-447-5549
office.sravasti@gmail.com