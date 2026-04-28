Why do things happen the way they do? How do we create the causes for a happy life? Venerable Thubten Chodron continues a series of teachings over Memorial Day weekend based on her book, "Good Karma: How to Create the Causes of Happiness and Avoid the Causes of Suffering", a commentary on “The Wheel of Sharp Weapons” by Indian sage Dharmarakshita. With practical advice and plenty of humor, Venerable Chodron brings this 9th century mind-training text to life. It teaches how to eliminate the causes of anxiety, fear, and depression, and to create the causes of joyful liberation for ourselves and others.