Spend an afternoon in Riverfront Park with live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, local organizations, and hundreds of people coming together for a visible moment of community connection.

Hands Across Spokane 2026 is a community event and resource fair happening Saturday, September 12th, from 11:00 AM to 2:30 PM at Riverfront Park’s Central Plaza. The event brings Spokane residents, nonprofits, service providers, public agencies, and community partners together in one place for an afternoon that is welcoming, useful, and easy to be part of.

Attendees can explore local resources, meet organizations doing meaningful work in the community, enjoy activities and food vendors, and take part in the signature hand-joining ceremony at noon. The event will also include the presentation of the Helping Hand Award: Community Connector of the Year, honoring one Spokane resident for meaningful service and community impact over the last year.

Whether you are looking for support, looking for ways to get involved, or simply want to show up for a positive community event in the heart of Spokane, Hands Across Spokane is open to all.