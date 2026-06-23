"Here and There" – Photographs by Micheal DeCesare at the Liberty Gallery this July!

The Liberty Gallery is featuring the beautiful & striking nature photography by Micheal DeCesare during July. As Mike says, "We are blessed living in the Pacific Northwest, because there is so much beauty, so close, and that is reflected in the work presented. However, my search also goes far away, and that too is included in this show."

Stop by the Historic Liberty Building at 203 N. Washington St. from June 29th until July 25th to see Mike's photographs; come by the gallery from 5-8pm on Second Friday July 10th for a reception to meet the artist.