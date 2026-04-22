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Key Ceremony for Marine Sgt Joshua Elliott

Key Ceremony for Marine Sgt Joshua Elliott

Please join Homes For Our Troops as we present the keys to a new specially adapted custom home for Sgt Elliott in Loon Lake, WA.

DATE: Saturday, May 30, 2026
TIME: Check-in begins at 9:30 AM
Ceremony from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
RSVP: www.hfotusa.org/Elliott
LOCATION: 4206 Fantasy Court, Loon Lake, WA 99148

This event will be held outdoors (rain or shine), please dress accordingly. Ceremony will be followed by light
refreshments and an opportunity to tour the home!

Event Volunteers Needed.

For more information or to get involved, please contact Community Engagement Coordinator, Jocelyn Phipps at jphipps@hfotusa.org or (508) 789-3501 (call/text).

Prior to attending, please visit the RSVP link to confirm event details.

Homesite
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Homes For Our Troops
508-789-3501
jphipps@hfotusa.org
www.hfotusa.org

Artist Group Info

jphipps@hfotops.org
Homesite
4206 Fantasy Court
Loon Lake, Washington 99148
https://www.hfotusa.org/