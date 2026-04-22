Key Ceremony for Marine Sgt Joshua Elliott

Please join Homes For Our Troops as we present the keys to a new specially adapted custom home for Sgt Elliott in Loon Lake, WA.

DATE: Saturday, May 30, 2026

TIME: Check-in begins at 9:30 AM

Ceremony from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

RSVP: www.hfotusa.org/Elliott

LOCATION: 4206 Fantasy Court, Loon Lake, WA 99148

This event will be held outdoors (rain or shine), please dress accordingly. Ceremony will be followed by light

refreshments and an opportunity to tour the home!

Event Volunteers Needed.

For more information or to get involved, please contact Community Engagement Coordinator, Jocelyn Phipps at jphipps@hfotusa.org or (508) 789-3501 (call/text).

Prior to attending, please visit the RSVP link to confirm event details.