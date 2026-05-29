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LC Jazz at Brick West

LC Jazz at Brick West

The Lewis and Clark High School Jazz Bands will perform live at Brick West Brewing on Friday, June 5 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for an evening of music, food, and community support.

A portion of drink sales during the event will be donated to support the Lewis and Clark High School Jazz bands. The event is open to all ages and will feature performances by the school’s talented student jazz musicians throughout the evening.

Guests can also enjoy food available for purchase from the 509 Dine food truck and Yo Dumplings.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for gift certificates donated by local businesses.

Community members are encouraged to bring family and friends, enjoy great music, and support local student musicians in a fun and welcoming atmosphere.

Event Details:

Friday, June 5

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Brick West Brewing

All ages welcome

Brick West Brewing
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Lewis and Clark Music Parents Association
lcimpatigers@gmail.com
https://lcimpatigers.wixsite.com/home

Artist Group Info

Lewis and Clark High School Tiger Jazz
Brick West Brewing
1318 W. First Ave., Spokane
Spokane, Washington 99201
https://brickwestbrewingco.com/