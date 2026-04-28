Morning Book Club
Morning Book Club
We will be discussing “Let the Great World Spin" by Colum McCann at the May meeting.
This book club typically meets on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at Auntie’s Bookstore and is led by Linda. Please send any inquiries to auntiesbooks@gmail.com.
Auntie's Bookstore
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Event Supported By
Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
Artist Group Info
carolinagirl7msu@hotmail.com
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main AveSpokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com