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Morning Book Club

Morning Book Club

We will be discussing “Let the Great World Spin" by Colum McCann at the May meeting.

This book club typically meets on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at Auntie’s Bookstore and is led by Linda. Please send any inquiries to auntiesbooks@gmail.com.

Auntie's Bookstore
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026

Event Supported By

Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/

Artist Group Info

carolinagirl7msu@hotmail.com
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/