Morning Book Club
Morning Book Club
We will be discussing “The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared" by Jonas Jonasson at the July meeting.
This book club typically meets on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at Auntie’s Bookstore and is led by Linda. Please send any inquiries to auntiesbooks@gmail.com.
Auntie's Bookstore
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main AveSpokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com