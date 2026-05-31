Open House Art Walk and Showcase - Touchmark on South Hill
Open House Art Walk and Showcase - Touchmark on South Hill
Experience something new at Touchmark! An afternoon that blends art, connection and discovery as the newest care neighborhoods - Pembrook and Claremont are unveiled. A guided art walk through the spaces features original works by talented resident artists displayed throughout the neighborhoods. Along the way, enjoy light bites, wine and opportunities to connect with our team and residents. Whether you're exploring future living options for yourself or a loved one or simply want to enjoy a community event - you're invited. Call 509-536-2929 to RSVP by June 10.
Touchmark South Hill
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Touchmark South Hill
5095362929
www.info@touchmark.com
Touchmark South Hill
2929 S. Waterford Dr.Spokane, Washington 99203
5095362929
info@touchmark.com