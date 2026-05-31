Open House Art Walk and Showcase - Touchmark on South Hill

Experience something new at Touchmark! An afternoon that blends art, connection and discovery as the newest care neighborhoods - Pembrook and Claremont are unveiled. A guided art walk through the spaces features original works by talented resident artists displayed throughout the neighborhoods. Along the way, enjoy light bites, wine and opportunities to connect with our team and residents. Whether you're exploring future living options for yourself or a loved one or simply want to enjoy a community event - you're invited. Call 509-536-2929 to RSVP by June 10.