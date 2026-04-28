Opening Reception for "Cypher", exhibit of artwork by Carl Richardson
Opening Reception for "Cypher", exhibit of artwork by Carl Richardson
Please join us on Friday, June 5th, for the opening of Cypher, a compelling new exhibit by Spokane artist and educator Carl Richardson. A Cypher is an informal gathering of rappers, beatboxers, and/or dancers in a circle, improvising, freestyling, or taking turns showcasing skills, and Richardson’s collage that are built upon themselves just as the lyrical composition of a freestyle rap is created.
D2 Gallery and Studio
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
D2 Gallery and Studio
5093096754
michael@d2gallerystudio.com
Artist Group Info
Carl Richardson
Carl_richardson1966@yahoo.com
D2 Gallery and Studio
310 W. First Ave.Spokane, Washington 99203
5093096754
michael@d2gallerystudio.com